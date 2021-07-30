The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €66.00 Price Target

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €55.82 ($65.67).

Shares of HLE opened at €59.42 ($69.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a fifty-two week high of €61.90 ($72.82). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €57.71.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

