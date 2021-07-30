The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €28.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €35.23 ($41.44).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €37.21 ($43.78) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a twelve month high of €37.34 ($43.93). The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

