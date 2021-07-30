The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Issues Earnings Results

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FDVA stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. 520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,687. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.09. The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

Get The Freedom Bank of Virginia alerts:

About The Freedom Bank of Virginia

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include consumer installment loans, home equity loans, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and Business Term Loans, Commercial Line of Credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for The Freedom Bank of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Freedom Bank of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.