The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Issues Earnings Results

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
FDVA stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. 520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,687. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.09. The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $13.25.
About The Freedom Bank of Virginia
Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?
Receive News & Ratings for The Freedom Bank of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Freedom Bank of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.