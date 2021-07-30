The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.550-$3.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.14.

The Ensign Group stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $85.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.40. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $44.47 and a one year high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. On average, analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $81,264.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,075.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,810.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,966 shares of company stock worth $338,026 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

