The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. upped their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

NYSE NAPA opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $32,401,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,690,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,703,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,962,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,706,000. Institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

