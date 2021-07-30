The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:CHN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,219. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50. The China Fund has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $34.99.

Get The China Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The China Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000.

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.