The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Price Down 3.1%

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s share price dropped 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $82.19 and last traded at $82.71. Approximately 5,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 536,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.34.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Children’s Place news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $552,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $3,233,529. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 57.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

