The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

The Chemours has raised its dividend payment by 733.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.65. The Chemours has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.12.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, research analysts expect that The Chemours will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CC. Bank of America started coverage on The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

