The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.31. 748,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.46.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHEF shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

In other news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

