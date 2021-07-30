The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.31. 748,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.46.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHEF shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.
The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
