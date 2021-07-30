The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CAKE. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.75.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $4,068,293.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,759.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $255,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,660 shares of company stock worth $5,473,214. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

