The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

The Boeing stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,512,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,343,930. The Boeing has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.11.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

