The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

Shares of BA traded down $5.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.34. 376,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,343,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

