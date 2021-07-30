The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $122.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Blackstone have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its second-quarter 2021 results were primarily aided by growth in revenues. Blackstone remains well-poised to benefit from its fund-raising ability, revenue mix and inorganic expansion strategies. To provide ESG-focused investment opportunities, it inked a deal to acquire Sphera, while the buyout of DCI will further enhance its digital capabilities. Net inflows are expected to keep aiding assets under management (AUM) growth. However, elevated costs will likely hurt the bottom line to an extent. High debt levels along with lower chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities, given the volatile nature of its earnings, remain other key concerns.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.09.

BX stock opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $117.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.83.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,622,868 shares of company stock valued at $227,661,372 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 286,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,569,000 after buying an additional 70,754 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

