The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. The Bancorp posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $516,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,878.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,784,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,143,000 after buying an additional 344,270 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,224,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,002,000 after acquiring an additional 78,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 85,562 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBBK traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.38. 16,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Bancorp has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $26.70.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

