Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.870-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.26. 155,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,519,353. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

