Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) PT Lowered to $11.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.28.
NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. 210,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,419,322. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.
In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 310,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
