Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) PT Lowered to $11.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.28.

NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. 210,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,419,322. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 310,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

