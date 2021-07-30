Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Raymond James

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEVA. TheStreet cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.28.
Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.59. 181,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,419,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97.
In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
