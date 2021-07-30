Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Raymond James

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEVA. TheStreet cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.28.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.59. 181,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,419,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

