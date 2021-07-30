Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $660.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $590.00 to $660.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $657.62 price target (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $540.52.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $677.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $638.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $670.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 677.35, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,254 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,653 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,678,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

