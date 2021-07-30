Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider John Allan Buys 20,000 Shares

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider John Allan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($61,405.80).

Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 233.25 ($3.05) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 228.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of £18.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89. Tesco PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2.74 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

