Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 25.86%.

TBNK traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,467. The company has a market capitalization of $243.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.41. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

