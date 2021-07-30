Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Holdings Cut by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

NASDAQ TER traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.69. 2,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,115. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

