Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Marie Quintana Sells 10,000 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,987.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of THC opened at $72.14 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $73.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

THC has been the subject of several analyst reports. raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $75,988,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $51,084,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,093,000 after buying an additional 945,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $45,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.