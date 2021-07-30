Tenable’s (TENB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Summit Insights

Summit Insights reissued their buy rating on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Summit Insights also issued estimates for Tenable’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.48 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $91,306.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,539.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $594,027.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,034,879.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,578 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,229 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 27,573 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 966,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,969,000 after acquiring an additional 427,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.