Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.96 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.64 billion.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $43.99.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.73.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

