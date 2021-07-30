TELUS’s (T) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$27.62 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on T. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.47.

T opened at C$27.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. The stock has a market cap of C$37.25 billion and a PE ratio of 30.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.63. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$22.50 and a 12 month high of C$28.30.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.96 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.316 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.26%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

