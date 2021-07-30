Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $9.25.

TLSNY stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

