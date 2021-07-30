Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Teleflex updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.900-$13.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $397.43. The company had a trading volume of 254,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $401.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38.

Get Teleflex alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.00.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.