Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $459.43 and last traded at $457.82, with a volume of 3135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $441.51.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 86,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $426.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

About Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

