Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the June 30th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Telecom Italia stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. 56,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,848. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TIIAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

