Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $153.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $225.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

NYSE TDOC opened at $156.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.57. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.27.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,733.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $1,564,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at $75,841,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 871.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

