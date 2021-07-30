TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get TELA Bio alerts:

TELA Bio stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $218.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.96. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 56.47% and a negative net margin of 145.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELA Bio will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $98,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 141,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,127. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 405.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 270.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TELA Bio (TELA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.