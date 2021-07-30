Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 target price on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE TGP opened at $14.53 on Friday. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.17.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 34.43%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after acquiring an additional 119,332 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 25.0% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 394,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 78,935 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 357,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 316.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 115,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

