Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TECK. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.97.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -68.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.70. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Teck Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Teck Resources by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,884,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,475,000 after purchasing an additional 360,063 shares during the period. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.