Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $525.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $482.63. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.05 and a 52 week high of $532.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.83.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

