Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $9.68 Million Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,845 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.19% of CoreSite Realty worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,427,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,358,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 581,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,653,000 after purchasing an additional 341,679 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,503,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,594,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on COR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

Shares of COR stock opened at $135.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.33. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.67%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $486,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,912.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,044 shares of company stock worth $733,096. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

