Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $6.77 Million Stock Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.13% of Stitch Fix worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 8.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,666,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,698,000 after purchasing an additional 454,401 shares during the period. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.2% during the first quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,922,000 after acquiring an additional 705,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,524,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,133,000 after acquiring an additional 172,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,771,000 after acquiring an additional 783,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after acquiring an additional 801,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFIX. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $55.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -76.48 and a beta of 2.03. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,763.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,317 shares of company stock worth $29,544,196 in the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

