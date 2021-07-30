Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.10% of UGI worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $48.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

