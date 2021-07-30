Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,102 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.09% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $11,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 37.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.94.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

