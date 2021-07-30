Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 2,500 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.12% of Lemonade worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMND. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 21.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Lemonade by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Lemonade by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 141.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMND opened at $88.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

