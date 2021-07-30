Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Tata Motors in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Mangal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.63.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTM. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE TTM opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. Tata Motors has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,681,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,920,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,264 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $62,985,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,651,000 after purchasing an additional 505,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,315,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,146,000 after purchasing an additional 544,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.