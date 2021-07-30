Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TARO. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:TARO opened at $70.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.96. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 70.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,718,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 180.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 78,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 50,606 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 277.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 40,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 35,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,060,000 after acquiring an additional 23,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

