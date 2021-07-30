Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Target by 129.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT opened at $261.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $129.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.83. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $121.82 and a 12 month high of $262.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

