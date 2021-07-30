Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $42.52 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TRGP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $42.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Targa Resources has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $49.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In related news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 566,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,254,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,312,283. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 12.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Targa Resources by 11.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 267,527 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 51.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 246,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 215,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

