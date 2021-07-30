Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 587 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $327.86. 117,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,177,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

