Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $43.63 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,370 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities comprises about 3.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.39% of Essential Utilities worth $43,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

WTRG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,460. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

