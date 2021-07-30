Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $42.27 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 3.6% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $42,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in BlackRock by 332.7% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 8.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in BlackRock by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1,218.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,298,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,949 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,259. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $866.61. 6,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,728. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $920.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $876.71.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

