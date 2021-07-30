Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 897 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $33,588,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.75. 81,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,779. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $191.64 and a one year high of $247.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.69.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

