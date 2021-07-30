Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 11 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $50,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,115.23.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $247.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,352.81. 413,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,109. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,457.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.