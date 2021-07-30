Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,969. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

