Takkt (ETR:TTK) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Takkt in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Takkt has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €14.88 ($17.50).

TTK opened at €13.78 ($16.21) on Thursday. Takkt has a 1-year low of €8.98 ($10.56) and a 1-year high of €14.46 ($17.01). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.11 million and a P/E ratio of 22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

